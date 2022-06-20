How A Trader Joe's Shopper Used Salsa To Make 'The Best Fajitas' They Ever Tasted

If you frequently go to Chili's, you've likely seen or ordered a plate of sizzling hot fajitas. There's a sneaky reason the fajitas are always sizzling, and it's to convince you to order a plate at the restaurant. But if you can't get over to your local Chili's or are trying to eat out less, you can still make delicious fajitas at home. According to one Reddit user, the key ingredient to perfect fajitas is a salsa from Trader Joe's.

On the Trader Joe's subreddit, u/Impressive-Solid9009 posted a picture of the store's Guajillo Salsa with the caption, "Turns out that the new guajillo salsa makes a killer marinade." Thankfully, if you want to give this marinade a try, we know exactly what the original poster did with the salsa.

In the comments section, this user explained that they mixed a jar of the salsa with honey, soy sauce, and lime juice to marinate flank steak for six hours. The result? This person said they were "the best fajitas I've ever had." Will you be buying this salsa on your next Trader Joe's run?