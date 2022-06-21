The Best Dish Curtis Stone Made On Iron Chef - Exclusive

If you ask Curtis Stone, the dish that showcased his skills the most stars not much more than a humble parsnip. Stone made the dish as part of a medieval-themed challenge, and the idea involved some quick thinking.

"When you think medieval, you're like, 'Oh, my God, what did they even eat back then?'" he said. "I had this quick idea that, because in medieval times people used to forage for food, maybe I can create a dish that looks like a foraging scene." To bring the dish to life, Stone explained he "had this idea of creating a parsnip that looked a bit like a log, and then I was going to stuff it, and I was going to have mushrooms look like they were growing around this log."

To create an "Iron Chef"-worthy dish requires thinking outside the box, and that's exactly what Stone did to create this dish. To start, he deep-fried an entire parsnip, then removed it and "refried the skin and got it super crispy." He used that crispy skin as the log to build his foraging forest around, all the while not knowing if his creation would come together. "I knew all of the elements would taste right," said Stone, "but I had no idea whether it would work."

If you hadn't guessed, it definitely worked. The judges "loved that dish," said Stone. For him, it was a victory not just for himself, but for his star ingredient as well. "Parsnip's one of those unsung heroes. It doesn't get much love, but if you treat it right, it can be quite delicious."

