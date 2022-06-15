Chef Curtis Stone Dishes On The Iron Chef Reboot And The Pressure Of Competition - Exclusive Interview

What was the most difficult dish you made during the competition, or the one you're most proud of?

I did a dish — and I had no idea whether it would work or not — but I took an entire parsnip and dropped it into a deep fryer. It was for a medieval battle. When you think medieval, you're like, "Oh, my God, what did they even eat back then?" I don't think dairy was around in medieval times, so I can't use dairy. You're trying to figure that out as you do it, because you know you're also cooking for these food historians who are going to be like, "Oh, you used cream? They didn't start milking cows until [whenever]." In some ways, you err on the side of caution.

But I had this quick idea that, because in medieval times people used to forage for food, maybe I can create a dish that looks like a foraging scene. I had this idea of creating a parsnip that looked a bit like a log, and then I was going to stuff it, and I was going to have mushrooms look like they were growing around this log. But the parsnip would be a delicious fried parsnip chip.

To do it, I fried the whole parsnip, and I took it out and then I removed the skin. Then I refried the skin and got it super crispy, but I had no idea whether it would work. Like I said, I had to do five or six of them. Trying to get that done in time — and the whole time not knowing whether the dish was going to come out or not — was ... I knew all of the elements would taste right, but I didn't know whether ... With that nervous energy, you are cooking, hoping and praying that you're going to get it all done in time.

How did the judges react to that?

They loved that dish. They thought it was pretty cool. It was a good one to do. Parsnip's one of those unsung heroes. It doesn't get much love, but if you treat it right, it can be quite delicious.

How often do you find yourself in moments in the show where you're like, "I'm going to have to try something I've never done before"?

Regularly, because you also might have a process that takes four hours or two days and you're forced to be like, "Can I cut a corner that would allow it to happen in 20 minutes?" The answer is, you don't know, because you've never tried to do it, because you're never trying to create a five-course menu in 60 minutes.

You do things, and sometimes they work, and sometimes they don't work as well as you wanted it to, or sometimes there was a reason it was a four-hour process to begin with. Sometimes you learn something and you're like, "I've been wasting all that time doing it that way when I could do it this way." There's a nice learning moment in it.