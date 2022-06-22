Chef Michael Silverstein Details The Reason He Lost On MasterChef - Exclusive

After processing the whole experience, chef Michael Silverstein knows it's not his food that cost him his apron on the show. "I'm confident in my culinary skills," he says, but that's not all it takes to succeed at this kind of competition.

According to Silverstein, "'MasterChef' is not just about who's the best cook, but who's the best cook under pressure that far surpasses anything that you find in any other environment ... You can be an amazing chef and not survive the 'MasterChef' kitchen, because of the pressure, because of Gordon Ramsay screaming in your face." Silverstein says this is exactly what got to him when he competed: "I attribute my failure ... to an inability to handle the pressure ... we've got these extremely tough judges, not to mention cameras, some of the best competitors in the country fighting around you, and time limits that are insane."

Now that Silverstein's been given a second chance in the "MasterChef" kitchen, he knows what to do to succeed. "I came back even more honed in on my culinary school skills after the last three years of cooking," he explains, "but also ready to ignore the noise around me and cook — not worry about the pressure, not worry about the stress, not worry about the noise, the cameras, the lights." The chef says he's learned "to manage my emotion, take control of that stress and turn it into power, turn it into strength, instead of fear or nerves." With that new mindset, he says he can "come in there and do what I do best, which is cook."

