Salt & Straw Wants To Make 'Edible Perfume' Happen — Here's What To Know

All ice cream parlors share a similar smell, but the Portland-based chain Salt & Straw has managed to harness a particularly unique aroma that carries through each of its 27 shops. Is it the burnt sugar that clings to its homemade waffle cones? The Double Fold Vanilla that uses twice as many pods as standard vanilla from a small farm in Oregon? Whatever it is, it's working. The company has earned praise from the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Harry Styles, and President Joe Biden, per The Hollywood Reporter, not to mention droves of non-famous customers who endure long lines to score scoops of the dessert — especially its more unexpected flavors, like Cinnamon & Honey Fried Chicken, which is proving to be a standout of the ice creamery's Summer Picnic Series.

In anticipation of its release on National Ice Cream Day (July 17), Salt & Straw announced its most curious invention yet: ice cream-scented perfume that you can eat. This one might replace coconut toffee mealworms as the chain's most unique ice cream topping.