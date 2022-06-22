Why Reddit Has A Big Problem With Costco's Membership

While Costco's general ethos emphasizes excellent customer service, it appears that's not the experience many members had when trying to cancel their membership. According to Reddit, the pushy sales tactics seemed far off from their everyday experience with the warehouse store.

One Reddit user posted that they has witnessed a Costco customer try to cancel a membership, and the employee was less than friendly. The OP shared that the young shopper explained they had moved back home from college and didn't plan to use it as much, and then the employee "got a bit more firm," insisting that the customer not cancel. "Finally, they reached an impasse, and she gave up and walked away," the Redditor added, concluding that they hope this isn't a sign of a company culture shift.

Another user explained that when downgrading their membership to the gold status, the whole ordeal was unpleasant. Echoing a common sentiment, they said, "This is the one area Costco has poor customer skills. It HAS to be a big money maker for them, or they would NOT invest this much sales energy." Hundreds of similar comments followed.

While membership sales are an essential part of some warehouse grocers, customers might be happier, and possibly renew their Coscto membership at a later time, if the cancellation process wasn't so unpleasant.