Culver's Details Everything You Need To Know About Their From Wisconsin With Love Tour - Exclusive

Wisconsin staple Culver's is hitting the road this summer with their new "From Wisconsin, with Love" tour. The event, which started in May and runs through the end of August, features 17 stops and a 22-foot-long truck serving up Wisconsin classics and bringing some exciting experiences from America's dairyland.

When asked about the impetus for the tour, Culver's VP of marketing Julie Fussner said, "What better way to bring Culver's to people who are a little less familiar with it than by bringing our cheese curds and our fresh frozen custard to their locations and putting on a really fun event?"

When they say they are exporting Wisconsin, they mean it. The tour features more than food. Fussner added, "Not only do you get to experience the great food, and there's fun activities and everything, but you get to talk to the team members and see they really are different and they love Culver's and they want everybody to be happy."

We sat down with Fussner for an exclusive interview to find out everything you need to know about the tour.