Ball Park Franks' Brand Director's Most Interesting Hot Dog - Exclusive

The Ball Park brand is no stranger to shaking things up in the hot dog world. The brand's recent release of a summertime accessory — dubbed the Hot Dog Helmet and featuring two condiment reservoirs and its own pump system — is evidence of that.

Look at the brand's suggested hot dog recipes and you'll find even more ways to take your hot dog topping experience to the next level. Sure, the brand recommends relatively tame toppings like caramelized onions and guacamole, but then they really kick the creativity up a notch, with recipes for options like the breakfast dog (covered in bacon, fried potato hash, cheese, and an egg) and the chop salad dog, served in a lettuce leaf instead of a bun and topped with onions, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, blue cheese, and balsamic dressing.

With ideas like these floating around the Ball Park headquarters, it's expected that Jennifer Dahlgren, brand director for Ball Park, has seen some pretty inventive hot dogs over the years. But what's her most interesting hot dog to date?