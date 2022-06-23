Taco Bell Just Launched Two New Burritos
Where's the beef, you ask? A canonical 1980s commercial has long convinced us that it can be found in a Wendy's hamburger, but Taco Bell fans may beg to differ. Customers go positively nuts for the fast-food chain's meatiest options, from its Mexican Pizza that prompted a Dolly Parton-helmed musical to its classic Crunchwrap Supreme that's inspired countless copycat recipes and ranks as the most popular Taco Bell item in the country (via Thrillist).
In the wake of its controversial "seasoned beef" fiasco, wherein the company discontinued its "88% beef" product after the world learned that it was laced with horse meat (via CNN), Taco Bell now touts its use of "100 percent USDA premium beef," which is seasoned with the brand's "signature blend of 7 authentic seasonings and spices." The phrase "premium beef" is just "marketing-speak," according to Slate, which explains that "all meat sold in the U.S. is USDA-inspected," but we digress. We're here to talk about Taco Bell's new burritos, which are extremely beefy indeed.
And they're $2 a pop
Starting today, June 23, Taco Bell fans can pick up spicy or "classic" Cheesy Double Beef Burritos for $2 a pop. The limited-time items came after a "successful test last year," per Chew Boom, proving that Bell heads (we just made that up) really love their beef.
If you're shy about spiciness, the Classic Cheesy Double Beef Burrito might be for you. It features a "double portion of seasoned beef," per Chew Boom, along with seasoned rice, nacho cheese sauce, fiesta strips, reduced-fat sour cream, and a three-cheese blend in a flour tortilla. Those who can handle a little kick can opt for the Spicy Cheesy Double Beef Burrito, which includes jalapeño peppers.
Fans on social media seem excited, but one Redditor took to the forum to ask how the newcomers differ from an existing Taco Bell item. "Looks great, but how is it any different than the beefy melt burrito on the cravings value menu?" they ask. A commenter who works at the chain was "bummed" to report that the only difference is "more beef and less cheese." Depending on who you ask, though, the beef-to-cheese ratio could make Taco Bell's new burritos all the more appealing.