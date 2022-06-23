Taco Bell Just Launched Two New Burritos

Starting today, June 23, Taco Bell fans can pick up spicy or "classic" Cheesy Double Beef Burritos for $2 a pop. The limited-time items came after a "successful test last year," per Chew Boom, proving that Bell heads (we just made that up) really love their beef.

If you're shy about spiciness, the Classic Cheesy Double Beef Burrito might be for you. It features a "double portion of seasoned beef," per Chew Boom, along with seasoned rice, nacho cheese sauce, fiesta strips, reduced-fat sour cream, and a three-cheese blend in a flour tortilla. Those who can handle a little kick can opt for the Spicy Cheesy Double Beef Burrito, which includes jalapeño peppers.

Fans on social media seem excited, but one Redditor took to the forum to ask how the newcomers differ from an existing Taco Bell item. "Looks great, but how is it any different than the beefy melt burrito on the cravings value menu?" they ask. A commenter who works at the chain was "bummed" to report that the only difference is "more beef and less cheese." Depending on who you ask, though, the beef-to-cheese ratio could make Taco Bell's new burritos all the more appealing.