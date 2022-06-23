The Whiskey Flavor You Never Saw Coming

Back when Mark Twain famously declared, "Too much of anything is bad, but too much good whiskey is barely enough" the world had far fewer flavors to choose from than they do today when it comes to drinking whiskey, The Bourbon Review. Even since the more recent 1980s era, when Canada created that cinnamon whisky that seems to be such a hit with college-aged drinkers, there has been an overwhelming influx of flavor options. A look at Drizly's top-selling flavored whiskeys in recent years reveals which of those flavors made it to their best-selling lists.

Fruit notes appear in some popular whiskeys like Crown Royal's Regal Apple and Royal Peach flavors, while other common kitchen flavors can be noted in well-selling bottles like Wild Turkey's American Honey and Crown Royal's Vanilla. A more out-of-the-box flavor like peanut butter has even made its way into Drizly's flavored whiskey high performers list with Skrewball's Peanut Butter Whiskey. One flavor category that hasn't appeared on a Drizly high-selling flavored whiskey list, however, is seafood. Of course, that could change down the line, now that a New Hampshire distillery is trying to put a shellfish-flavored whiskey on the map.