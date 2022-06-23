The New Hot Dog That Has Duff Goldman Excited

Food brand Manischewitz specializes in high-quality kosher products. Popular items like matzo chips to matzo ball chicken soup are just a few products customers can purchase from their website. The company's research and development team has taken it to the next level by creating a hit dog made of gefilte fish.

According to Kitchn, gefilte fish is a Jewish dish that uses ground, freshwater fish and mixes it with eggs, onions, seasonings, and matzo meal to form small edible balls and then cooked in a fish broth. Typically, the bones and heads of the freshwater fish are used to make the broth. The fishbone enhances the broth and gives it a jelly-like texture once it has cooled.

When word of the new hot dog reached Duff Goldman, he reacted positively by tweeting, "Well, I don't know about the rest of you, but I'm stoked about these Gefilte Dogs. I'm gonna bake matzos on a cannoli mold and make a horseradish charoset relish. Y'all are trippin' if you're not excited about these." Hopefully, Duff Goldman follows up with a review once he finally gets his hands on a pack.