How Cooking On Iron Chef Is Like Martial Arts, According To Mark Dacascos - Exclusive

Cooking is an expansive form, characterized by endless styles and techniques. In that general sense, it is already similar to martial arts. Cooking cannot merely be compared to karate, judo, or jujitsu. Case in point — when we asked Mark Dacascos what kind of martial arts disciplines cooking is reminiscent of, he responded, "All of them."

Dacascos says certain cooking styles are reflective of different types of practices. "For example, the African-Brazilian martial art Capoeira, with lots of dance and acrobatics. No real stance. Everything is a movement, transitioning from one to another," he explained, adding, "You can apply that to some of the chefs, which [have] more of a free flow." On the other hand, some martial arts disciplines involve more intentional movement "from stance to stance and are very specific [about] where the fingers are and the wrists," said Dacascos. He compares that to "a chef that's more classical."

Regardless of their cooking style in Kitchen Stadium, the chairman says the mark of a great chef comes down to instinct. "A great martial artist can take his or her style and then free flow once they have it so well in their bodies. These chefs do the same thing," he told Mashed. Whether you're moving your body or moving through the kitchen, it's all about leaning into your skills and trusting where they take you. As Dacascos put it: "You have to know the rules before you break them. These chefs know the rules very well, and they break them all the time and it works."

"Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend" is now available to stream on Netflix.