Trader Joe's Shoppers Love The Versatility Of This Fan-Favorite Sauce

There's nothing that completes a meal quite like the perfect sauce. Whether it's drizzled over a savory stir fry, or used as a dipping sauce for your chicken nuggets, the right sauce just adds another layer of delectable flavor to your dish. And nobody appreciates a good sauce more than Trader Joe's fans. The grocery store chain is known for its wide variety of spreads, dips, marinades, and sauces that can take any dish from good to great. From their vegan caramelized onion dip to their spicy red pepper spread to their fan-favorite Green Goddess dip, they have a condiment for just about any time, place, meal, or palate (via Buzzfeed).

Now, shoppers are raving about yet another sauce that has appeared on the store's shelves — Thai Sweet Ginger Sauce. The popular Instagram account @traderjoeslist posted about the sauce, sharing photos of the front and back. It's made with soy sauce, ginger, pickled garlic, coconut sugar, and vinegar, and this flavorful sauce has gotten the attention of TJ's fans who are excited to share their favorite ways to enjoy the complex flavors of this sweet, yet spicy, sauce.