How Ball Park Franks' Brand Director Cooks Hot Dogs At Home - Exclusive

If there's anyone who knows hot dogs, it's Jennifer Dahlgren, the brand director for Ball Park. She recently spoke with Mashed in an exclusive interview, giving us the lowdown on Ball Park's Hot Dog Helmet giveaway, during which the brand gave out 150 helmets outfitted with mustard and ketchup dispensers for easy hot dog topping on the go. However, she also let us in on her top tips for cooking hot dogs.

So what are the essentials for a great grilled dog? She said it all comes down to a few key factors, including starting with clean grill grates, heating up your grill to the appropriate temperature, and placing your hot dogs so that they cook to your desired doneness. As for Dahlgren, she said she cooks her dogs on the direct flame for an extra-crispy finish. But what does she top her hot dog with once she's ready to chow down?