The One Chef Sarah Thomas Would Want To Cook Dinner With - Exclusive

Many of us would love the opportunity to have a famous chef cook for us. The food would be impeccable, and we would have the luxury of eating only the finest. But just having a great meal prepared by a celebrity chef isn't enough for Sarah Thomas.

Thomas is a sommelier by training, and she worked for a number of years in Eric Rupert's three Michelin-starred restaurant Le Bernardin. She is no stranger to fine food and celebrity chefs — so it is no wonder that instead of having a chef simply cook for her, Sarah Thomas would rather be right in the action and cook with the famous chef.

It is also no surprise that Thomas, the author of Kalamata's Kitchen, would choose a famed cookbook author as her celebrity chef. So who did Sarah Thomas name as the famous chef she would like to cook with? She let us know in an exclusive interview with Mashed, where she chose someone whose writing has brought them even more renown.