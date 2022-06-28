Rocco DiSpirito On The Relationship Between NFTs And Restaurants - Exclusive

You might not think of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and restaurants as having much in common. NFTs are firmly ensconced in the virtual realm, allowing people to claim ownership over unique digital items (if you need a primer on what NFTs are, this piece from The Verge should get you up to speed). While NFTs use the blockchain to enable people to purchase goods that can't be held, tasted, or smelled, restaurants deal in much more tangible goods. When you show up at a restaurant, you generally exchange (non-crypto) money for real-life food that you then consume with your physical body.

NFTs and food might seem like an odd pairing, but that isn't stopping creative people from finding ways to make them work together. Food NFTs have started to take off. While actual food can't be packaged as an NFT, food businesses have found a way to make NFTs a part of the experience, often by giving people who buy NFTs extra perks or using NFTs as the basis of rewards programs. There's also Flyfish Club, which bills itself as the world's first NFT restaurant. The proposed plan for Flyfish Club is to create a members-only restaurant where you have to own the brand's NFT to eat.

Renowned chef, cookbook author, and TV host Rocco DiSpirito is no stranger to food NFTs. In fact, he told Mashed in an exclusive interview that he created the world's first NFT recipe. In the interview, he discussed why he thought food and NFTs were a natural fit.