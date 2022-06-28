How Sushi Is Totally Changing TGI Friday's

When you're deciding where to dine out with a group, restaurant chains like TGI Friday's can be a crowd-pleaser because the menu is massive and has something for everyone. While smaller, family-owned restaurants have had to pare down their menus due to the pandemic, chains still offer endless options (via Food & Wine). Although TGI Friday's already has an extensive menu to please a wide audience, the chain still strives to reach more customers in the younger demographic (via Nation's Restaurant News).

According to the National Restaurant Association, nearly 75% of millennials and 66% of Gen Z believe that takeout is "essential." The rise of ghost kitchens and contactless food delivery has fulfilled this need, and TGI Friday's wants to get in on the action. The brand was able to add sushi to the online and select in-store menus through a ghost kitchen partnership with C3, "the fastest-growing global food tech platform," and so far it has been wildly successful (via PR Newswire).