Skrewball Isn't Messing Around With Its New Canned Offering

The Dirty Shirley may be the drink of the summer, but an even broader trend appears to be eclipsing seasonal fads in the adult beverage world: teeny-tiny cans. Thanks in part to a resurgence in canned wine — which was a thing long before it was popularized by Francis Ford Coppola's Sofia Mini in 2004, per Vine Pair – purveyors across the beer, wine, and spirits industry have steadily taken to selling their products in adorably stout aluminum vessels. The trend is particularly popular among people on the go, and it's easy to see why; it's far easier to tow a few canned cocktails to the beach instead of weighing down a cooler with gin, Campari, vermouth, and oranges (not to mention glasses and ice) for a batch of Negronis.

Skrewball — which touts itself as the progenitor of "the original peanut butter whiskey" — is the latest spirits company to hop aboard the mini can train (via PR Newswire).