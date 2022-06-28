Taco Bell And KFC Lovers Won't Be Happy About This Inflation News

Inflation seems to be hitting hard just about everywhere on the planet, and the Land Down Under — Australia — is no exception. Rising food, gas, and energy prices are putting household budgets under surveillance and to the test, forcing people to evaluate their spending and seek ways to reduce everyday expenditures (per The Guardian).

What does that look like? Well, it varies from person to person and household to household, but some people are skipping the gym and riding their bicycles instead, shopping multiple stores for the best grocery prices, doing their shopping in the afternoon (when prices on perishable items are often reduced), avoiding expensive meats, including Australia's beloved roast lamb, skipping coffee at break time, and growing their own vegetables for the first time.

Some relief on the pocketbook and wallet sure would be nice, but don't look for lower prices in the realm of fast food. In fact, the cost of a meal at KFC and Taco Bell in Australia is about to soar. Again (per Perth Now). And you thought the lettuce shortage that's giving cabbage a moment at KFC was bad enough.