The Unexpected Breakfast Food That's Faced The Highest Inflation

It's no secret that inflation hit the world hard just as the pandemic started to ease. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of food, in general, has increased 10.8% in the past year. The Consumer Price Index shows that food at home prices have climbed 11.9% from May 2021 to May 2022. Everyone's feeling pain in their wallets, but food price increases have not been the same across the board.

The Financial Times noted that the price of bulk wheat, coffee, orange juice, milk, sugar, and oat contracts have jumped an average of 28% since 2019. The bottom line? Breakfast, the most important meal of the day, may now be the most expensive in some cases. Studies currently indicate that the price of basic bulk ingredients for most breakfasts have skyrocketed compared to other meals of the day. While prices of raw bulk staples have jumped up to 60%, this pricing is not typically seen by American consumers. Shocked? Don't be. These are back-end prices that are used by companies prior to reselling products. When it comes to the prices that most consumers face, the blow is far lighter. However, the products that face the fastest consumer inflation may surprise you.