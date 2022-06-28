Will You Have To Empty Your Wallet To Pay For Your Fourth Of July Cookout?

No one ever promised that throwing a celebratory Fourth of July cookout would be cheap. On the contrary, the notion of spending a bit extra to celebrate a nationally sponsored holiday (or for no reason at all, for that matter) is perfectly in keeping with the capitalistic system upon which our nation was founded (via The Balance). But given the state of the post-pandemic-era global economy and how that has affected inflation in the U.S., celebrating the 246th anniversary of American colonists declaring their independence from Britain in 1776 (via History) stands to cost you more than ever. In fact, regardless of what you're planning on doing and where you're planning on traveling to in order to do it, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) suggests that, on average, you'll be spending 8.6% more than you did for last year's Independence Day celebrations.

In other words, prices for all things that American consumers purchase, including food and fuel, have increased, on average, by $8.60 cents for every $100 spent. Not in 41 years has inflation increased that much in a single year (via CPI). Unfortunately, however, the amount you may actually pay for this year's Fourth of July cookout stands to be quite a bit more painful than that.