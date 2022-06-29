The Best Cuts Of Chicken For Grilling, According To An Expert

One of the best parts of summer is enjoying delicious food outside with friends and family. If you're going to be hosting a barbeque this summer, you'll want to go through these 62 barbeque and grill recipes. With such a long list, there's sure to be something to surprise your guests with, from grilled steak to grilled pineapple with whipped cream. If you really want to impress a crowd, you can even make homemade barbeque sauce.

But getting the right ingredients and perfect recipes aren't the only trick to grilling. When you're preparing meat, you also need to choose the right cut of meat. For those who love grilled chicken, Perdue Executive Chef Chris Moyer says that the best cuts of chicken to throw on the grill are bone-in chicken thighs and drumsticks. According to Perdue Farm's website, Moyer has been in the culinary field for 31 years and studied at the Culinary Institute of America. Here's more about what he has to say about making your grilled chicken especially tasty.