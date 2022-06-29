The Best Cuts Of Chicken For Grilling, According To An Expert
One of the best parts of summer is enjoying delicious food outside with friends and family. If you're going to be hosting a barbeque this summer, you'll want to go through these 62 barbeque and grill recipes. With such a long list, there's sure to be something to surprise your guests with, from grilled steak to grilled pineapple with whipped cream. If you really want to impress a crowd, you can even make homemade barbeque sauce.
But getting the right ingredients and perfect recipes aren't the only trick to grilling. When you're preparing meat, you also need to choose the right cut of meat. For those who love grilled chicken, Perdue Executive Chef Chris Moyer says that the best cuts of chicken to throw on the grill are bone-in chicken thighs and drumsticks. According to Perdue Farm's website, Moyer has been in the culinary field for 31 years and studied at the Culinary Institute of America. Here's more about what he has to say about making your grilled chicken especially tasty.
What makes bone-in chicken thighs and drumsticks perfect for the grill?
Although grilled chicken breast is quite common, Moyer vouches for grilling chicken thighs and drumsticks. According to Moyer, these parts of a chicken have more fat and can handle the high heat of a grill and remain juicy, so you'll avoid the dreaded dry chicken breast. If you do have chicken breast you want to use up, check out our recipe for grilled chicken breast that also involves a marinade.
But taste isn't the only factor in what makes bone-in chicken thighs and drumsticks ideal for the grill. You may have noticed that your grocery bill has increased, and there are some global factors that are keeping food costs high. Moyer points out that dark meat like thighs and drumsticks are often cheaper than other parts of the chicken.
