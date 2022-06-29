Ree Drummond's Son Todd Just Made A Major Decision

Time flies like a football for the Drummond family! Youngest son Todd Drummond, who turned 18 in early June, just made one of the biggest decisions of his life — he's decided on a college football career at the University of South Dakota. He announced in a tweet, tagging the South Dakota Coyotes football team, that he's committed his football prowess to the powerhouse team. Todd has been the quarterback for his Pawhuska, Ohio football team since his brother Bryce Drummond went off to play for North Texas. Though Bryce was a quarterback in high school, he's changed his position to linebacker for North Texas. The South Dakota Coyotes are an NCAA Division 1 team in the Missouri Valley Football Conference (per 247Sports). Todd will start his first season for South Dakota in the fall of 2023 under head coach Bob Nielson.

Todd was just 7 years old when "The Pioneer Woman" premiered on The Food Network. When he turned 18, Ree Drummond shared a heartfelt Instagram post, stating "Eighteen years ago, I was in the hospital recovering from an emergency c-section while my baby was in the NICU (he'd arrived five weeks early, long story!) ... I thank God for this child every single day of his life. I'm tearing up just thinking about it, but I can't help it; I love the kid so very much." It's wild to see how far Todd and the whole Drummond clan have come!