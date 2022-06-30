Why The Internet Is Furious With Prue Leith's Son

Dame Prue Leith is practically a British national treasure. You probably know this woman from "The Great British Bake Off," in which she judges delicious cakes and other baked goods with her colleague, Paul Hollywood. Leith started her GBBO journey in Season 8, after the show's contentious move from BBC to Channel 4 (via Time). However, the GBBO judge has many other talents — she's "also a health campaigner, charity founder, and novelist," among other things, per The Shields Gazette.

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood just announced a major GBBO reboot: They'll soon be going to the U.S. to work on the American version of the show. This rendition will include six episodes and a celebrity special, the Daily Mail reports. However, not all America-related news is as sweet. Tensions are currently high in the U.S., as the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, ending constitutional protections for abortion in nearly half of all states and reigniting heated debate on both sides of the issue. As for what this has to do with Prue Leith, specifically, the internet is currently furious with her son for his remarks about the Court's decision.