The Worst Auntie Anne's Pretzel, According To 38% Of People We Polled
Most Auntie Anne's fans are aware that the franchise offers signature pretzels, pretzel dogs, and soft pretzels with many different flavors of toppings. But did you know that more than 500 of the brand's customers participated in a Mashed survey to determine which Auntie Anne's pretzel was the worst according to their taste buds? Respondents were asked to vote for the weak link among six different Auntie Anne's pretzels: original, cinnamon sugar, sweet almond, roasted garlic and Parmesan, pepperoni, and jalapeno.
Auntie Anne's has been serving pretzel fans worldwide for more than three decades now. While the American menu has basic flavors that include three sweet varieties and five savory options, the offerings vary in other countries. Auntie Anne's pretzel flavors you won't find in the U.S. range from seaweed, the favorite flavor in Singapore, to a Twix-stuffed pretzel in the U.K. While most Stateside customers think the best Auntie Anne's pretzel flavor is the salted, buttery goodness of the original salted pretzel, the flavor they find the worst may be a bit more surprising.
Auntie Anne's customers are unimpressed with the jalapeno pretzel
An overwhelming 38% of Mashed survey respondents agreed that Auntie Anne's jalapeno pretzel is the worst. This was compared to sweet almond at 21%, roasted garlic and parmesan at 13%, pepperoni at 12%, cinnamon sugar at 9%, and original at 7%. This large gap in the numbers suggests that the results aren't just about personal taste, but the possibility that many fans find something off about this particular flavor.
A review of the Auntie Anne's jalapeno pretzel by YouTuber Blue Van Man says, "It's dry. There's not that much cheese flavor to it. It's alright but it needs more cheese." Another reviewer, Rachel Askinasi from Insider, rated this particular item as number four out of eight menu options. Still, her review was pretty positive, as she compared the pickled peppers' flavor to that of "loaded nachos." Well, perhaps the quality depends on the batch or amount of cheese used. Regardless, this spicy menu item is not nearly as beloved as others.