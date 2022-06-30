The Worst Auntie Anne's Pretzel, According To 38% Of People We Polled

Most Auntie Anne's fans are aware that the franchise offers signature pretzels, pretzel dogs, and soft pretzels with many different flavors of toppings. But did you know that more than 500 of the brand's customers participated in a Mashed survey to determine which Auntie Anne's pretzel was the worst according to their taste buds? Respondents were asked to vote for the weak link among six different Auntie Anne's pretzels: original, cinnamon sugar, sweet almond, roasted garlic and Parmesan, pepperoni, and jalapeno.

Auntie Anne's has been serving pretzel fans worldwide for more than three decades now. While the American menu has basic flavors that include three sweet varieties and five savory options, the offerings vary in other countries. Auntie Anne's pretzel flavors you won't find in the U.S. range from seaweed, the favorite flavor in Singapore, to a Twix-stuffed pretzel in the U.K. While most Stateside customers think the best Auntie Anne's pretzel flavor is the salted, buttery goodness of the original salted pretzel, the flavor they find the worst may be a bit more surprising.