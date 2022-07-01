Baskin-Robbins' New Flavor Of The Month Brings Campfire Vibes
When you think of your favorite summer dessert, what comes to mind? For some people, a simple strawberry shortcake bursting with fresh fruit is the tastiest treat of the season while others might love the tartness of a key lime pie. But there is also no denying that ice cream is one of the most beloved summer desserts, and the Baskin-Robbins July Flavor of the Month combines their ice cream with another seasonal treat that will remind you of sitting around the campfire.
According to the company's press release, the latest Flavor of the Month is Oreo S'mores. Last month's flavor, Grilled Peaches 'n Cream, was inspired by seasonal fruit — now it's time for chocolate lovers to get their turn to see their top summer desserts turned into ice cream. The Oreo S'mores offering is comprised of Toasted Marshmallow and Graham-flavored ice creams with Oreos and Chocolate Cookie Swirls mixed in. But what sets this flavor of the month apart?
What sets Baskin-Robbins' flavor of the month apart from other s'mores products?
There are plenty of s'mores products out there as we get into the summer, so what exactly makes Baskin-Robbins' Oreo S'mores ice cream different? This isn't the only s'more ice cream out there – we tried Dairy Queen's S'mores Shake earlier this year — but the flavor of the month seems to be distinct. Dairy Queen's offering has a vanilla base instead of Baskin-Robbins' Toasted Marshmallow and Graham ice cream flavors (per the press release). This could mean that Baskin-Robbins' s'mores ice cream has a stronger marshmallow flavor, but only a taste test could confirm this for sure.
What we do know is that Baskin-Robbins makes this menu item more distinct with Oreo mix-ins. Oreos are one of the things you could add to your s'mores to give it a new twist, so it's exciting to see more fresh takes on the desserts. Need even more of the classic campfire treat? You can also ensure those are the perfect bite by using Buddy Valastro's trick for the perfect s'mores.