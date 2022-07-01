Baskin-Robbins' New Flavor Of The Month Brings Campfire Vibes

When you think of your favorite summer dessert, what comes to mind? For some people, a simple strawberry shortcake bursting with fresh fruit is the tastiest treat of the season while others might love the tartness of a key lime pie. But there is also no denying that ice cream is one of the most beloved summer desserts, and the Baskin-Robbins July Flavor of the Month combines their ice cream with another seasonal treat that will remind you of sitting around the campfire.

According to the company's press release, the latest Flavor of the Month is Oreo S'mores. Last month's flavor, Grilled Peaches 'n Cream, was inspired by seasonal fruit — now it's time for chocolate lovers to get their turn to see their top summer desserts turned into ice cream. The Oreo S'mores offering is comprised of Toasted Marshmallow and Graham-flavored ice creams with Oreos and Chocolate Cookie Swirls mixed in. But what sets this flavor of the month apart?