Why Disney's New Cocktail Is Such A Ridiculous Price

Disney might be the most magical place on Earth, but there's a pretty hefty price to pay for that magic. If you want to experience the wonders of the EPCOT Center or stroll through the Magic Kingdom, you better have a good chunk of change on you. While some may argue that the park's high prices are a case of Disney flexing its monopoly-sized muscles to squeeze the little people out of their money, WDW Travels claims that the high prices are simply paying for the cost of upkeep and sheer employee count, considering how many actors, maintenance workers, and other employees work for the park. It's like paying the toll to enter the kingdom of magic and make-believe.

Food and drink prices have been increasing at Disney, and spirits are some of the most expensive offerings at the park. This may be due to the fact that liquor is only available in certain restaurants around the park, making alcohol a relative commodity, or perhaps this is just the price one must pay for the experience of drinking a Disney-themed cocktail. According to Disney Dining, these elaborate drinks range from a $25 tiki cocktail to a jaw-dropping $137 cocktail at the California Grill. If the drinks don't hit you hard, the prices sure will.

The theme park's newest drink continues this trend, asking guests for an astounding $5k if they want to enjoy what Disney calls "the Galaxy's Rarest" cocktail (via Inside the Magic).