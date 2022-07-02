Padma Lakshmi Can't Get On Board With This Scrambled Egg Method

Eggs hold a special place in the repertoire of a chef. The way they prepare their scrambled eggs can be deeply personal and oh so different. Alton Brown told Food Network he likes to, "Get the eggs out of the pan before they're done all the way — they'll finish cooking on the plate." Brown also likes to add an unexpected ingredient to his scrambled eggs: Mayonnaise.

Per Refinery29, Gordon Ramsay starts with a cold pan, placing both his butter and eggs into it before firing up the stovetop. The food site shared Bobby Flay gets both his butter and creme fraiche melting on medium heat before adding his eggs. Paula Dean shared with PopSugar that she uses bacon fat when she prepares her version of scrambled eggs. Martha Stewart keeps hers simple with no add-ins but states there must be continuous movement of the eggs while they are cooking (via MarthaStewart.com).

Unsurprisingly, Padma Lakshmi, the host of Bravo's "Top Chef," has her preferences for this dish, too. In fact, she has previously discussed having an enormous affinity for eggs (via Bon Appétit). But when a writer for Insider described a trendy and unconventional method they tried for making scrambled eggs, Lakshmi could not get on board.