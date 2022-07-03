Zendaya And Tom Holland Got A Taste Of Southern-Fried Comfort In Harlem

When it comes to date night destinations, New York City's restaurants play host to the dining masses as well as to the celebrity elites. From Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's visit to Brooklyn's Lilia (via ET) to Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's trip to the West Village's Don Angie (via Daily Mail), famous couples have been spotted all over the city partaking in its abundant food scene. Recently, Zendaya and Tom Holland got in on the action.

The "Spider-Man: Homecoming" stars' well-publicized relationship was on display in the Big Apple during an outing the duo took to Harlem. According to Condé Nast Traveler, the Manhattan neighborhood is "a foodie destination for New Yorkers and world travelers alike," with a vibrant history and newer contributions from chefs who are celebrities in their own right, like Marcus Samuelsson. The restaurant that brought Zendaya and Holland to Harlem, likewise, has a chef who is no stranger to the spotlight.