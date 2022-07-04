The Unexpected Honey Boo Boo Connection That Duff Goldman Is 'Not Proud Of'

There's a lot that goes into making a TV show, and stars of cooking shows don't always have a ton of control over who does what, or who gets to work together. For instance, on Duff Goldman's unique show "Ace of Cakes," which filmed 120 episodes, there are 16 producers and 15 editors credited, which really gives you a sense of how many people it takes to create a television show (via IMDb). With so many people on board, that means there were some decisions that were just out of Goldman's hands, and a recent interaction with fans on Twitter revealed one of his regrets stemming from that lack of control.

In response to Goldman using a GIF of Alana Thompson, also known as "Honey Boo Boo," to reply to a different comment, one fan on Twitter said, "You did not just use a Honey Boo Boo gif LMAO!" The "Ace of Taste" star replied, "Fun fact: the production company that made Ace of Cakes also made Honey Boo Boo. I'm not proud of that" (via Twitter). Goldman's response made some fans chuckle, but others had a bit more to say.