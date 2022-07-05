BrewDog's Largest Bar Is Set To Pour A Pint

Drinking enthusiasts, rejoice! BrewDog is set to open its largest bar ever in London come August. The massive establishment will be 27,500 square feet over two floors, according to LadBible. The space promises much more than just a place to grab a pint. There will also be a co-working space complete with meeting rooms, "duckpin bowling alleys," a florist, and podcast studios for rent. Beer and pub food won't be the only libations — there will also be a coffee spot, a Hackney Gelato van, and a speakeasy-style cocktail bar helmed by famed London mixologist Rich "The Cocktail Guy" Woods. With that much going on under one roof, you could spend your entire day in the new bar, which will be located inside Waterloo Station in central London. According to The Caterer, there's even going to be a slide connecting the two floors.

Though podcasters likely aren't the first audience you think of when considering a new brewery, BrewDog is keeping them at the forefront of its plans for this epic space. The Waterloo Podcast Project opening inside the space will be a haven for those who love both beer and podcasting. To celebrate the launch, the company will be giving away 100 free recording slots. James Watt, the CEO of BrewDog, told LadBible: "Our plans for BrewDog Waterloo are as exciting as the city it lies at the heart of. This is our new flagship bar for London so we are making it a true destination."