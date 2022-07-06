Krispy Kreme Is Celebrating World Chocolate Day With A Comeback Flavor
World Chocolate Day is just around the corner, and we know the perfect way to celebrate: chocolate, chocolate, and more chocolate. To commemorate this special day of the year, why not spend July 7 whipping up a dessert recipe that's perfect for chocolate lovers? Whether you opt for a scrumptious batch of chocolate chip cookies, a classic chocolate cake, an easy two-ingredient chocolate mousse, or all of the above, you really can't go wrong. After all, there's no such thing as too much chocolate — right? While there are plenty of myths about chocolate you can stop believing, Science Focus notes that this sweet snack is known to possess small amounts of "mood-lifting chemicals," like phenylethylamine and an amino acid called tryptophan. Tryptophan plays a role in the production of serotonin, which contributes to increased happiness levels.
If you don't have time to bake, but still want to partake in the festivities, go out and treat yourself to a chocolate-flavored indulgence. While there are plenty of chocolatey goodies to choose from at places like Dunkin' Donuts, Dairy Queen, and beyond, Krispy Kreme is specifically bringing back a beloved flavor in honor of World Chocolate Day (via Krispy Kreme).
Krispy Kreme's Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts will be available on July 7 and 8
Chocolate lovers, rejoice! In a recent promotion, Krispy Kreme announced it will be bringing back a fan-favorite flavor to celebrate World Chocolate Day. For a limited time only, patrons can purchase chocolate glazed doughnuts at participating locations across the country. These chocolate-flavored doughnuts will be available only on July 7 and 8, and can be pre-ordered from July 5-6.
The donut chain took to Instagram to share this sweet announcement, much to the delight of fans across the nation. One eager person commented "This photo makes me extremely happy! Who doesn't love a Krispy Kreme and with chocolate? OMG this is too much for me. LOL!" Another simply said, "Those are lookin good." Many Krispy Kreme lovers also used the post as a way to inform their friends about this exciting opportunity by tagging them in the comments section.
This is not the first time Krispy Kreme has celebrated World Chocolate Day. On July 7, 2018, this North Carolina-based chain launched a widespread sale of chocolate glazed doughnuts, not just in the United States, but across six continents, according to Bake Mag. Talk about a worldwide sugar rush!