The Nostalgic Candles That Will Make Your Home Smell Like Cereal

From Yankee Candle producing a scent that makes every day smell like fresh Belgian waffles on a Sunday morning to Rudy's Real Bar-B-Q offering a limited edition candle two-pack that will fill buyers' homes with the scent of brisket and peach cobbler, its apparent people love to make their houses smell like food. And considering Americans can eat up to 160 bowls of cereal yearly, it only makes sense that candle producers would set their sights on creating cereal scents for foodies.

After all, cereal has a lot of appeal. Many people associate the classic breakfast favorite with their childhood. Even if you didn't fix a bowl of it before starting your day at elementary school, the bright colors and sugary smells of some cereals are sure to bring a smile to your face. And now General Mills is rolling out official candles that recreate some of its most iconic cereals' nostalgic scents.