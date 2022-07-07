How Your Juicy Secrets Can Win You Free Beer For A Year

People do some pretty out-of-character stuff when under the influence. One woman stole a ferry while intoxicated, another guy lost his license after driving drunk in a Barbie car, and a third man woke up inside of a Los Angeles-bound shipping container with no idea how he got there, per Ranker.

Then, there are the people who don't even need to be wasted to do wild things. According to The Travel, American Airlines once had to kick a man off a flight because he "wouldn't stop doing pull-ups," and another guy tore down a house illegally, then was directed by a judge to rebuild it exactly as it had been, complete with a plaque that described what happened.

Now, beer purveyor Blue Moon is rewarding people for their wildest stories, "whether embarrassing, shameless, or just funny to think back on." Those are "the ones worth remembering and rewarding," the company says. However, Blue Moon requires the stories to be "juicy" like its hazy pale ale, Moon Haze. Challenge accepted.