The New McDonald's McFlurry Flavor Is The Ultimate Dessert Mash-Up
When it comes to the realm of fast food ice cream, McDonald's probably isn't the first name to come to mind. While the restaurant may be more famous for its tasty burgers and Happy Meals, the fast food giant's McFlurry has undoubtedly joined the ranks of Sonic's Blast and Dairy Queen's Blizzard as a member of summer's sweet hall of fame.
The McDonald's McFlurry did not make its way onto the chain's menu until the late '90s, but the ice cream treat quickly rose to cult-favorite status — partially for its sweet taste and also because of how difficult it can be to get your hands on one (via CBS News). Of course, the sheer number of limited-edition flavors McDonald's offers McFlurry fans is another part of the dessert's appeal. Just this past May, McDonald's dropped a new Chocolate Brownie McFlurry for customers to savor. Now, it seems to be Australia's turn to get an exclusive edition to their McFlurry lineup, thanks to a new flavor inspired by a French dessert.
The Crème Brûlée McFlurry sounds like heaven for French dessert lovers
According to LADbible, the newest McFlurry at McDonald's Australia combines the creamy, caramelized, and custardy taste of crème brulée with its classic ice cream. The chain's Crème Brûlée McFlurry blitzes Crème Brûlée Pie, another item exclusively offered at McDonald's in Australia, with soft serve, topped off with a generous dose of caramel. Australians have been able to get the treat since July 6, and it will be sold for a limited, but so far unspecified, time.
The Crème Brûlée McFlurry is far from the first McFlurry to be out of American ice cream fans' reach. For example, the Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry, which had the center of a Cadbury egg in each serving, could only be sipped on by Canadian customers, per Spoon University. However, there may be a sliver of hope for those in the States who can't stop thinking about the Crème Brûlée McFlurry. In the past, another Canadian exclusive McFlurry, the Caramel Brownie McFlurry, did eventually make its way onto U.S. McDonald's menus. So, there may be a chance this frozen treat, filled with bits of pastry crust and swirls of crème brulée custard, could also migrate to America.