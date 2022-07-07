The New McDonald's McFlurry Flavor Is The Ultimate Dessert Mash-Up

When it comes to the realm of fast food ice cream, McDonald's probably isn't the first name to come to mind. While the restaurant may be more famous for its tasty burgers and Happy Meals, the fast food giant's McFlurry has undoubtedly joined the ranks of Sonic's Blast and Dairy Queen's Blizzard as a member of summer's sweet hall of fame.

The McDonald's McFlurry did not make its way onto the chain's menu until the late '90s, but the ice cream treat quickly rose to cult-favorite status — partially for its sweet taste and also because of how difficult it can be to get your hands on one (via CBS News). Of course, the sheer number of limited-edition flavors McDonald's offers McFlurry fans is another part of the dessert's appeal. Just this past May, McDonald's dropped a new Chocolate Brownie McFlurry for customers to savor. Now, it seems to be Australia's turn to get an exclusive edition to their McFlurry lineup, thanks to a new flavor inspired by a French dessert.