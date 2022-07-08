The Fan-Favorite Frozen Treat That's Finally Coming To Aldi

Ice cream and other frozen treats are quintessential — if not absolutely necessary — summer indulgences, and when it comes to grocery shopping on a budget, which, let's be real, we're all doing these days, Aldi is a great place to visit to purchase some of your favorite frozen goodies.

According to the Aldi website, some of the frozen and ice cream-related products currently available in various locations — not all, and the website points out that as ice cream is a popular summer product, some stores may be sold out — include classic Belmont brand ice cream in traditional flavors like mint chocolate chip, strawberry, and chocolate. Also potentially in a store freezer near you is My/Mo Mochi in various flavors, Sundae Shoppe ice cream cones, and Sundae Shoppe mini ice cream cookie sandwiches in vanilla.

Aldi fan-favorite Instagram account @aldifavoritefinds recently took to the platform to share some of the ice cream products they found this week at their local store, including mermaid and unicorn cones from Sundae Shoppe definitely sure to be a hit among the kiddos and Blue Bell ice cream in strawberry lemonade flavor. Despite how yummy all these great ice cream finds sound, one Redditor found a frozen product at Aldi that may take the cake.