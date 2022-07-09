The Unsettling Chemicals That Were Found In Bumble Bee Foods' Smoked Clams

You're probably at least passingly familiar with Bumble Bee Foods, LLC because it's the manufacturer of Bumble Bee canned tuna products. Along with Starkist and Chicken of the Sea, Bumble Bee is one of the most well-known canned tuna brands in the U.S., according to a June 6 press release issued by Future Market Insights. But all three of these companies sell more than just canned tuna. Bumble Bee, for example, also sells a variety of other canned proteins, including salmon, mackerel, trout, shrimp, crabmeat, oysters, and clams, plus chicken and ham. Now, one of Bumble Bee's non-tuna offerings is the subject of some breaking news that we have to warn you, might strike you as unsettling.

On July 6, Bumble Bee Foods, LLC voluntarily recalled some of its canned smoked clams, according to a company news release published by the FDA. Perhaps surprisingly, this recall has nothing to do with foodborne pathogens, which is the topic that often comes to mind when contemplating, say, the importance of knowing how to determine whether your clams have gone bad or what could happen if you don't soak your clams before eating them. Rather, this recall of Bumble Bee's canned smoked clams happened because of concerns over an entirely different kind of contamination.