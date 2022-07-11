Duff Goldman's Daughter Rocked Instagram's World With A Dwayne Johnson Song

It's hard to believe that Duff Goldman's daughter Josephine is nearly halfway through her second trip around the sun. But as they say, "time flies when you're having fun," and it appears that the Food Network star is having just as much of a blast parenting the youngster as we are following along online. The 17-month-old has taken over her parents' respective social media accounts since entering the world on January 31, 2021 – and we can't say we're too mad about that, either. After all, how else would we have been able to see this sweet musical moment between the "Ace of Taste" star and his daughter if he hadn't shared it on his Instagram?

The sweet snap was just one of many instances in which Josephine has shown signs she's inherited a love of music from her father, who has a bit of a rock star background himself. Just last week, in fact, the tot melted hearts with her adorable, on-camera reaction to Metallica. This weekend, she gave us yet another show — though, this time, it was a different kind of rock that made her playlist.

Taking to his Instagram account, Goldman shared an adorable video of his firstborn taken as Dwayne Johnson's "You're Welcome" from the Disney movie "Moana" played in the background. "SHE'S SINGING ALONG WITH @therock," the Charm City Cakes owner captioned the clip that has amassed over 12,400 likes as of this writing.