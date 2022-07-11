Trader Joe's Fans Are Comparing Its New Snack To A Sugary Cereal

Speaking of pineapple: Instagram user @traderjoeslist, who has more than a million followers, was thrilled to find the store's new chili pineapple kettle corn on the shelf for $2.49. The popular IGer shared, "OMG I am so excited to get a bag of this. My tastebuds approve of anything chili pineapple then combine it with kettle corn and that sounds dreamy. Plus it's gluten-free!” It's also 150 calories for a one-cup serving, according to the product label.

One normally finds popcorn, kettle corn, caramel corn, and other try-to-eat-just-one-handful temptations in the snack food aisle at TJ's, but some @traderjoeslist followers are suggesting the new product would be equally at home in the cereal aisle. "Tastes like Trix,” one follower wrote, in reference to the iconic fruit-flavored breakfast cereal made by General Mills. For a couple of other followers, the snack brought to mind another cereal entirely. "It's good!!! Spicy Fruity Pebbles,” said one. Said another, "I tried it!!! It gives Fruit Loops/Fruity Pebble vibes.”

Pineapple is clearly having a moment at Trader Joe's. IGers are also giving their ringing endorsement to another new pineapple-icious TJ's find, organic pineapple chunks. You can always add your own sprinkle of chili.