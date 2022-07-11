You Won't Want To Miss Free Fries At McDonald's And Wendy's This Week

There's something that both National French Fry Day deals from Wendy's and McDonald's have in common. In order to take advantage of the deals, customers need to use the restaurants' apps, and they also need to sign up for their loyalty programs. According to CNN, "the goal for McDonald's, Wendy's and other chains with loyalty programs is to increase sales and lure in customers — ideally on a daily basis — by offering reasons to choose them over their competitors."

McDonald's customers will need to have the McDonald's app and be part of the loyalty program to get their free fries on July 13 (per Yahoo! Finance). But once people open the app to order free fries, the temptation to add other items might prove too strong to resist (especially to those ordering on an empty stomach). In the case of the Wendy's promotion, customers who want free fries need to purchase something else in order to get the deal. And, because there are different offers every day of the week, diners will have to open the Wendy's app more frequently. To the customer, these businesses are celebrating a food holiday in a fun way, but for those businesses, the cost of the fries being given away pales in comparison to the potential sales that could be seen down the line from people who downloaded these apps and joined their loyalty programs during the National French Fry Day promotion.