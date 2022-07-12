How Burger King Is Trying To Fight Back Against The Sandwich Wars

There are fighting words, and then there are war words. Fast food chains use the latter when talking about sandwiches. Wendy's Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo said in a company press release announcing the new Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, "Others may do chicken sandwiches, but at Wendy's, we actually craft chicken sandwiches with flavor." A McDonald's commercial declared, "Our crispy, juicy, tender chicken sandwich can make you feel a lot of things" (via YouTube).

The fast food world has been embroiled in a chicken sandwich war for a good few years now. But sandwich-driven conflicts are nothing new, going as far back as the 1980s when the burger wars erupted between McDonald's and Burger King (via Twisted Food). This game of one-upmanship has not always been kind to Burger King, which has found itself lagging behind the Golden Arches. And as Restaurant Business Online reported in 2021, Wendy's pulled ahead of BK as well. Despite adding the Ch'King to its lineup, the home of the Whopper got outshined by the house that Dave Thomas built. Wendy's introduced new breakfast items. Meanwhile, McDonald's landed collaborations with celebrities.

Now, Burger King seeks to improve its standing on the fast food leaderboard by focusing on what made it so legendary, to begin with.