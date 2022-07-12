So Delicious Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream, Heres How To Get Some

There is nothing better than enjoying a tasty, dripping ice cream cone on a warm summer day. With National Ice Cream Day approaching, many frozen dessert lovers are gearing up by buying chopped nuts, maraschino cherries, and hot fudge in honor of one of America's most loved desserts. With all the different ice cream flavors out there, the only question is which one (or two) will you pick for the highly anticipated occasion?

Now if you're dairy-free, National Ice Cream Day may have been an event that used to pass through your calendar without acknowledgment, but not anymore. Times are changing and you're in luck since dairy alternatives are on the rise. According to New Food Magazine, the increased interest in plant-based products has grown since 2020, even for non-vegetarians, and the industry is speculated to be worth $40.6 billion by 2026.

With this news, it comes as no surprise that the popular dairy-free brand, So Delicious, has released an epic giveaway for all those ice cream lovers that just can't hang with dairy but want ice cream that tastes like it. While some dairy-free ice creams are better than others, So Delicious has recently released its new Wondermilk varieties that were constructed by the plant-based company to mirror the flavor profile of real cow's milk (via vegconomist). With a creamy makeup of coconut oil, rice starch, and pea protein (plus additional ingredients), this is one giveaway you may want to consider, with or without dairy in your diet.