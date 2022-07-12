International Delight Brought Its Holiday Creamers Early This Year

People seem to start celebrating the holidays earlier and earlier each year. USA Today notes that many begin decking the halls with Christmas decorations and general holiday cheer at the beginning of November. However, the TV channel Hallmark starts getting into the spirit even sooner. The movie-making company celebrates the halfway mark to the iconic holiday by hosting a Christmas-themed movie marathon known as Christmas in July.

But considering that the season of spreading cheer is a time meant for bright colors, family and friends, and, of course, delicious holiday meals, we don't blame people for wanting to get the holiday party started as soon as possible — and neither does International Delight. The brand known for bringing fun collaborations to your coffee cup (for example, in 2020 the coffee producer released Cocoa Pebbles and Fruity Pebbles flavored coffee creamers) is already getting into the Christmas spirit. International Delight has announced that it has brought its 2022 holiday coffee creamer collection to grocery shelves across America with the help of a well-known green face.