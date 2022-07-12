International Delight Brought Its Holiday Creamers Early This Year
People seem to start celebrating the holidays earlier and earlier each year. USA Today notes that many begin decking the halls with Christmas decorations and general holiday cheer at the beginning of November. However, the TV channel Hallmark starts getting into the spirit even sooner. The movie-making company celebrates the halfway mark to the iconic holiday by hosting a Christmas-themed movie marathon known as Christmas in July.
But considering that the season of spreading cheer is a time meant for bright colors, family and friends, and, of course, delicious holiday meals, we don't blame people for wanting to get the holiday party started as soon as possible — and neither does International Delight. The brand known for bringing fun collaborations to your coffee cup (for example, in 2020 the coffee producer released Cocoa Pebbles and Fruity Pebbles flavored coffee creamers) is already getting into the Christmas spirit. International Delight has announced that it has brought its 2022 holiday coffee creamer collection to grocery shelves across America with the help of a well-known green face.
International Delight spreads Grinchmas cheer
According to a press release obtained by Mashed, International Delight has teamed up with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to gift Christmas and coffee lovers three holiday flavors with Grinch-themed packaging. The holiday creamers include the return of Peppermint Mocha, which is a silky mint and mocha-inspired treat, and Frosted Sugar Cookie, which is designed to imitate the taste of fresh-baked sugar cookies. Gingerbread Cookie Dough, a flavor that tastes like cinnamon and brown sugar, is the final and newest edition to the holiday trio. All three holiday creamers are currently available to purchase until the end of December.
While Christmas fanatics can already kick off the holidays with these Grinch-inspired creamers, fans of the season more renowned for providing terrifying fun are left to anticipate the return of the coffee company's fall-themed products. Last year, International Delight pleased fall enthusiasts with its limited-edition Pumpkin Pie creamer. However, there has been no word from the company on any new or returning autumn flavors so fall lovers will just have to continue to wait to see if International Delight will help them sip into their favorite time of year.