All The Kitchen Deals You Need To Grab For Amazon Prime Day 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's the most wonderful time of the year — that is, if you're a huge Amazon Prime fan. Each year for two days only, Amazon holds its Prime Day shopping celebration of slashed prices on everything from clothing to household goods to toys. It started back in 2015 as a one-day event on Amazon's 20th anniversary and has since expanded to two days. This year, it runs from July 12-13.
For 2022, the event is being held in a whopping 20 countries, and it's become so big that other stores are offering similar deals in order to compete with the online retail giant. Target and Walmart are hosting sales of their own, and clothing stores are also offering discounts, such as Francesca's nearly 50% off sale.
There is one catch to Prime Day: You have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the discounts. If you are, then you may want to check out some of the best kitchen deals to jump on during the two-day event.
Amazon Prime Day's best kitchen deals
If you've always wanted a gas grill, Amazon's Prime Day shopping event is the perfect time to spring for it. Cuisinart is offering a portable propane tabletop grill for $120, or 14% off (per TODAY). The grill is rated 4.5 stars and has more than 2,200 reviews, suggesting it's worth the price. Glass food storage containers are also nearly 25% off their regular price, making them a solid deal, too.
Le Creuset is best known for its pricy, high-quality cookware, and Prime Day may be the right time to snap up something from the high-end brand. Le Creuset's 5.5-quart Dutch oven that usually retails for $400 is on sale for $329 in select colors (via People). If that's more than you want to spend on cookware, you can get a Bruntmor cast iron Dutch oven and pan for $50, down from $80 for Amazon's sales event (via Spy).
Some of the best food and kitchen deals can be found on small appliances, beverage appliances, and various types of cookware — and there are some pretty great Prime Day deals on snacks and GrubHub benefits. Those looking to get in on the deals can purchase an Amazon Prime membership through Amazon's website or use their existing Prime access.