All The Snacks You Need To Grab For Amazon Prime Day 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's that time of year again: Amazon Prime Day, when prices at the digital giant are even lower than usual. And while it's great to score awesome Prime Day kitchen deals or to stock up on holiday gifts early, big-ticket items aren't not all the retailer has to offer on July 12 and 13. Plenty of shelf-stable snacks are discounted in honor of the occasion, too. Even if you aren't planning to spend a ton of money, you can still score some sweet discounts on smaller kitchen essentials, snacks included. After all, why pay full price when you don't have to?
From Prime Day coffee deals to discounts on your favorite cereals and bagged popcorn varieties, here are the can't-miss Prime Day snack deals. Whether you're looking for healthy options to replenish your snack drawer or you just want some good old-fashioned comfort foods, we've got you covered.
Load up your pantry shelves at a discount
While you're waiting for dinner to finish cooking in your new Prime Day appliance purchases, you may want something to snack on. Nothing satisfies those snack cravings like a crunchy, salty treat, and SeaPoint Farms Mighty Lil' Crunchy Corn bundles will be 20% off this Prime Day (via Amazon). If you prefer a sweet snack while you're cooking, Magic Spoon Cereal 4-packs will also be 25% off (via Amazon).
If the flavor of your dinner wasn't quite what you were looking for, Momofuku is redefining the American pantry with a line of seasoned salts and chili crunch that can be snagged for up to 25% off — and they'll add an extra punch to your dish (via Amazon).
After a delicious meal, finish the evening with a mouthwatering dessert. All SkinnyDipped products, such as the milk chocolate peanut butter cups, will be 20% off to satisfy your sweet tooth (via Amazon).
Prime Day deals to meet your protein needs
If you're a protein bar fan and are running low, now's a good time to stock up. As LiveScience reported, a number of brands and flavors of ready-to-eat protein bars are included among Amazon's many Prime Day deal offerings.
Quest Nutrition bars, for example, are 30% off for Prime Day (via Amazon). And Aloha's 12-count boxes of protein bars are listed as $18 and $24 for Prime Day, while they're usually listed for $25.99 each (via Amazon). Pure Protein's 12-count boxes of protein bars are also on sale, listed at $13.27 for Prime Day (via Amazon).
And if you're looking for a basic box of snack bars that's not protein-loaded, a 58-count box of chocolate chip Quaker Chewy Granola bars is $10.74 for Prime Day, a $2.69 discount (via Amazon). Amazon's Prime Day deals will run from July 12 through July 13.