The José Andrés Film That Was Just Nominated For Two Emmys

National Geographic Documentary Films recently shared on Twitter that one of its documentaries, "We Feed People," has been nominated for two Emmy awards. The film follows chef José Andrés in his efforts to combat hunger in disaster-impacted areas around the world through his organization, World Central Kitchen. According to the official Emmys website, "We Feed People" has been recognized for Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special categories.

The documentary, headed by famed director Ron Howard, follows Andrés as he brings the World Central Kitchen mission to life, that is, to provide meals "in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises." The organization heads to places in need and hires locals to prepare food for those who need it, all under the philosophy that access to food is a basic human right. World Central Kitchen has worked in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, in brushfire-ridden Australia, in Kentucky following a round of devastating tornadoes, and is currently aiding people in Ukraine. "We're here with a simple mission — to make sure that food is an agent of change," Andrés says in the "We Feed People" trailer.