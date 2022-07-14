The José Andrés Film That Was Just Nominated For Two Emmys
National Geographic Documentary Films recently shared on Twitter that one of its documentaries, "We Feed People," has been nominated for two Emmy awards. The film follows chef José Andrés in his efforts to combat hunger in disaster-impacted areas around the world through his organization, World Central Kitchen. According to the official Emmys website, "We Feed People" has been recognized for Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special categories.
The documentary, headed by famed director Ron Howard, follows Andrés as he brings the World Central Kitchen mission to life, that is, to provide meals "in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises." The organization heads to places in need and hires locals to prepare food for those who need it, all under the philosophy that access to food is a basic human right. World Central Kitchen has worked in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, in brushfire-ridden Australia, in Kentucky following a round of devastating tornadoes, and is currently aiding people in Ukraine. "We're here with a simple mission — to make sure that food is an agent of change," Andrés says in the "We Feed People" trailer.
Fans are loving 'We Feed People' and its powerful message
Just as the mission of World Central Kitchen is without a doubt admirable, the "We Feed People" film looks to be just as impressive. The documentary currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, boasting positive reviews from critics and reviewers. "'We Feed People' feeds the souls of viewers," remarked one reviewer for WTOP News in Washington, D.C., while Cinemalogue called the film "more fulfilling for the heart than the stomach."
Andrés also took to Twitter to share the news of the Emmy nominations, writing, "I am so proud of the story that 'We Feed People' tells about WCK...these Emmy nominations are an homage to the millions helping to feed others around the world!!" Many replied to the tweet, such as @meezerlv2014, who wrote, "I loved watching the documentary. You and your team are real life heroes," while @robinmi60763032 chimed in, "So much admiration for you and your mission! God bless." Perhaps @Clifford0071945 said it most simply, writing, "A FANTASTIC documentary!" "We Feed People" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.