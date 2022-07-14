Garlic Bread Lovers Need To Know About Trader Joe's Comeback Item

When it comes to Italian sides, nothing beats a warm loaf of garlic bread. Crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside, and slathered all over with garlic and butter — what could be better than that? While you might need to pop some breath mints after eating a few slices, it's certainly worth every bit of garlic breath. The best part about this dish? You usually only need a few ingredients to whip up a delicious loaf: lots of butter, lots of garlic, and French bread.

That said, there are a few ingredients that can take your garlic bread to the next level. Dipping your bread in a homemade marinara sauce or adding some shredded parmesan cheese on top can take your garlic bread experience up a notch. If you feel like your current garlic bread recipe is missing a little something something, Trader Joe's just re-released a product designed to supplement this side dish, among other things (via Instagram).