Instagram Is Shedding Tears Over Popeyes' 50th Anniversary 'Film'

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is celebrating its 50th anniversary and wants everyone to celebrate with it. In addition to re-releasing some of its best-loved archived menu items, like Cajun rice, and rolling back menu prices for its 50th birthday, Popeyes has released a short film celebrating the milestone.

The chicken chain's short film, titled "50 Years of Love," explores five different married couples who have made it to their "golden," or 50th, anniversaries, just like Popeyes. Whether or not those couples are huge fans who could rank every Popeyes menu item from worst to best and spend hours searching for the perfect copycat Popeyes rice and beans recipe isn't mentioned, so the company gets kudos for keeping the focus on relationships only. While some might initially balk at comparing 50 years of fast food success to 50 years of love and compromise, many viewers are finding the commercial to be so heartwarming that it's hard to keep a dry eye while watching.