Why Instagram Is Furious At Costco's 'Cookie Inflation'

June's inflation report just dropped, and let's just say Americans aren't pleased, as even experts are surprised at how high the numbers are. Inflation in June was up 9.1% compared to 2021, which Politico says is the largest increase since 1981, with some of the highest ticket items being gas and groceries. Many consumers are feeling the effects of inflation at the pump and when it comes to heating their homes, but the cost of meat, poultry, fish, and, most notably, eggs has increased 11.7% this year. The USDA reports that just over this past week, the wholesale price of a large carton of one dozen eggs in the New York area went up 10 cents to total $3.24.

Yes, we all need some kind of protein, but it's important to remember that our diets don't consist of just these heavily inflated food items. Unfortunately, it seems as if inflation is significantly impacting many of the items we're using to seeing on shelves, and one favorite Costco bakery item has been specifically affected.