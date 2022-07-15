Buddy Valastro Explains How He Earned The Name 'Cake Boss' - Exclusive

As with many aspects of Buddy Valastro's life, his management style was influenced by his father's advice. As he recounted, "My dad taught me as a kid, 'You never have to tell anybody you're the boss ... It's in what you do. It's in the way you work.'"

That means Buddy leads by example and doesn't hesitate to do any job at the bakery, even the most menial: "To this day, I'll go in the back and I'll scrub the floors with people." It also means Buddy puts in long hours when the business is busy during the Christmas rush, working 18-hour days five days a week and even sleeping in the bakery.

While this may have not been the easiest path for Buddy to take as the boss, it proved worthwhile in the long run. By struggling in the trenches with his employees, Valastro earned the kind of respect that can't be built any other way. As he tells it, he didn't have to call himself the Cake Boss, because the title fell on him naturally due to how he worked and ran the business. In his words, "People will respect you when you've earned it. There's no better kind of respect that you could ever get."

You can try out Buddy Valastro's baking at Carlo's Bakery, which also ships nationally.